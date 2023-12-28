Volusia prosecutors plan to file additional criminal charges against 'Granite Gangster'

Charles D. "Chuck" Ogden leaves a courtroom in the James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach Thursday, after the state revealed at a hearing it is preparing additional criminal charges against him. Ogden faces a felony charge of contracting without a license.

Self-proclaimed "Granite Gangster," Charles "Chuck" D. Ogden, who is charged with working as a general contractor without a license, will be facing additional criminal charges, a prosecutor said Thursday at a court hearing.

Since he has twice been convicted of the same charge as a misdemeanor, this time it's being charged as a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Homeowner Melanie Cain of Port Orange complained to police a little over a year ago, after his business − then known as East Coast Countertops and Renovations − failed to complete work for which she had paid $34,200. Several other customers of Ogden's have made similar complaints.

Ogden was scheduled to go on trial on Jan. 2, but Volusia Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano accepted Assistant State Attorney Richard Lehman's motion to continue it.

"It looks like there are at least three, if not four, additional cases that are set to be filed, most likely three of them on Tuesday," Lehman said. "Same types of charges."

He said the state isn't sure yet whether the cases would be filed as one particular charge, adding them to the ongoing case, or be used in what's called a Williams Rule, which allows the state to use them as evidence should a trial on the first charge proceed.

However, the trial might be set aside altogether if a plea agreement is reached.

Ogden's defense attorney, John Terhune, told the judge he is anticipating a "probationary result," suggesting that a plea deal might be in the works.

"I don't think this is going to end up in a trial," Terhune told the judge.

Ogden, 48, of Ormond Beach, has pleaded not guilty in the ongoing case. He did not immediately respond to a request made to his business seeking comment.

Ogden has been in trouble in the past. He pleaded guilty in 2002 to a felony charge of selling cocaine and spent time in prison.

Ogden has also twice been convicted of misdemeanor charges of contracting without a license, for jobs he took in Daytona Beach Shores and Port Orange. In one case, he received 12 months of probation and paid $1,300 restitution to his customer, while in the other, he was required to pay $2,800 in restitution. Both victims said he cost them substantially more.

His business is now called Daytona Construction & Remodeling. On his social media pages, he refers to himself as the Granite Gangster and posts photos of his car collection, which has included Lamborghinis, classic 1960s Impalas, and a Mustang.

Customers: Ogden took money without finishing jobs

Ogden was arrested on the contracting without a license charge on Dec. 22, 2022.

Cain, the victim, said she hired Ogden in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian, which caused flood damage to her home.

In early November, Ogden's workers began putting up new drywall, insulation and plaster walls. Cain had also hired Ogden to remodel her kitchen.

Melanie Cain of Port Orange says East Coast Countertops & Remodeling of Holly Hill failed to complete Hurricane Ian repair work after she paid $34,200. The business' owner, Chuck Ogden, is facing a felony charge of contracting without a license.

After two or three work days, Tropical Storm Nicole delayed work and then Ogden's crew never returned, Cain said. She and Ogden exchanged messages, but he stopped responding, she said.

Cain eventually fired Ogden.

Two Port Orange city officials who examined Cain's home said the work required city permits, which East Coast Countertops had not gotten, and that the work that was done would have required a contracting license, which neither Ogden nor the business had, according to a Port Orange police report.

They went on to say that the work was "unbefitting of a craftsman, of poor quality and could not pass an inspection," the report states, citing photos of improperly installed drywall, missing insulation and the removal of possibly load-bearing walls.

Cain said filing the criminal charges was part of her attempt to recoup her $34,200.

Volusia County Court judgment against Ogden

Earlier in December, Ogden lost a civil case brought by dissatisfied customers.

In a non-jury trial, Volusia County Court Judge Robert A. Sanders Jr. found in favor of Alfred and Sharon Difelice of South Daytona, ruling that Ogden must pay $12,950. That covers the amount to remove the work that Ogden's firm did and reinstall a countertop. In his order, the judge wrote that he might tack on the Defelice's attorney's fees, as well.

"The installation provided by the defendant is so defective that the countertop and related items must be removed and reinstalled," Sanders wrote.

The judge also found that the countertop Ogden's company installed was not granite, as the contract required, but rather dolomite, a typically less expensive surface.

