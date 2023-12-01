Volusia Republicans: DeSantis won debate with Newsom, but is still unlikely to catch Trump

The West Volusia Young Republicans gather at the Epic Theaters in Deltona Thursday for a watch party for the debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Fox News' "Hannity."

DELTONA − With his presidential hopes on the line, Gov. Ron DeSantis leaned into a rivalry he has helped to create with frequent comparisons between Florida and California by participating Thursday in what Fox News promoted as "The Great Red State vs. Blue State Debate."

His joust with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who many Democrats view as a potential future presidential contender, appeared to be a novel approach. It gave DeSantis an opportunity to reach Republican voters by going one-on-one with a surrogate for President Biden and a potential 2028 rival, rather than simply trying to out-yell four other GOP challengers with similar views on a debate stage missing the far-ahead frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

It was promising enough for the West Volusia Young Republicans to host a watch party at Epic Theaters in Deltona. But where club chairman Duncan DeMarsh had said he was expecting 70, only about 25 attended. Their reviews of DeSantis' performance − as well as his once-promising candidacy − were mixed.

Republicans who watched all said it was worthwhile to compare and contrast the first and third most populous states, East Coast and West Coast, with differing governing philosophies. But some were skeptical that the debate, hosted by Sean Hannity, will make much of a difference in DeSantis' efforts to gain momentum on Trump, who had a nearly 60-point lead according to a Messenger/Harris poll released Thursday.

Voter: DeSantis' popularity is result of policy, not personality

Sean Perryman of DeLand, who said he's undecided, said he doesn't think the debate with Newsom helped DeSantis.

"Debates never really seemed to be his strong suit, and I think this kind of showed that fact," Perryman said. "I think he's popular in Florida because of the results. I don't think he's popular because he's an eloquent speaker or debater."

To that point, Paul "Gator" Richardson of DeLand said he supports DeSantis because of the way he's led Florida.

"He's run it fantastically. The last two years of hurricanes, he's been excellent," Richardson said, adding that the state's fiscal soundness − with a budget surplus − compares favorably to states with budget deficits. Going into the passage of California's 2023-24 budget, the state had a $32 billion spending gap.

GOP voters: DeSantis won debate, but it likely won't matter

A poll on Hannity's website Friday morning had DeSantis winning the debate with nearly 88%. Young Republicans club member Brandi Anderson of Daytona Beach, who's undecided, concurred.

"I think the American people across the board would also see that DeSantis was doing really well and having good comebacks to everything Gov. Newsom said," she said.

But Anderson wasn't sure the debate would help DeSantis much and even noted that friends and family who follow politics closely weren't even aware the Red State/Blue State debate was Thursday.

David Baldauff of DeLand, a Trump supporter, said he felt DeSantis won the debate with Newsom.

"It was a good way to contrast each state," Baldauff said. "It is a fact that there are a lot of Californians moving to Florida because they're tired of the high taxes ... and they just want a better life."

However, Baldauff said DeSantis' "ice-cold personality" also comes through in a debate setting, so he doubts the clash with Newsom will matter much in the race with Trump.

"It's a little too late for Ron DeSantis," Baldauff said.

Duncan DeMarsh, chairman of the West Volusia Young Republicans, speaks to a crowd of about 25 at the Epic Theaters in Deltona Thursday. The organization hosted a watch party for the Ron DeSantis-Gavin Newsom debate on Fox News.

Little buzz among Volusia Democrats

DeMarsh said the event was not an endorsement of DeSantis' campaign.

"If and when President Trump chooses to step onto the debate stage, we'll probably have a similar event, and knowing his level of support in this county, we'll probably have to get a bigger auditorium," DeMarsh said.

"We are remarkably proud of our governor, and we're going to work to highlight his views," he added.

Meanwhile, Jewel Dickson, chair of the Vousia County Democratic Party, said she had heard little buzz about the debate ahead of time.

She suggested DeSantis' lowly national poll numbers dimmed the spotlight on the Newsom debate.

"He's so on the down-low as a candidate," she said. "That's why there's less interest."

