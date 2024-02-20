Volusia school board approves rezoning more than 1,700 students next school year

The Volusia County School Board Feb. 13 approved rezoning plans that will send more than 1,700 elementary and middle school students to new schools in August.

The district's mass rezoning will accommodate overcrowding as eight district schools currently exceed capacity.

“In late 2022, the school board directed district staff to evaluate the growth areas across Volusia County to address the over-utilization and under-utilization of schools,” said Danielle Johnson, Volusia’s director of community information, in a December email. “Staff assessed school enrollments, growth projections, demographics, permanent school capacities, specific academic programs and student travel times.”

Additionally, by placing students in schools closer to their homes, the district hopes to decrease travel times and create a more supportive and sustainable community, according to its website.

More than 20 schools are involved in rezoning plans:

Beachside Elementary. Citrus Grove Elementary. DeBary Elementary. Deltona Lakes Elementary. Discovery Elementary. Enterprise Elementary. Forest Lake Elementary. Friendship Elementary. Horizon Elementary. R.J. Longstreet Elementary. Spruce Creek Elementary. Sugar Mill Elementary. Timbercrest Elementary. Turie T. Small Elementary. Woodward Elementary. Campbell Middle. Creekside Middle. Holly Hill Middle. Ormond Beach Middle. Silver Sands Middle. Riverview Learning Center. No decisions have been finalized regarding this property. Osceola Site. No decisions have been finalized regarding the former Osceola Elementary property.

Rezoning Daytona Beach, Port Orange elementary schools

The motion to modify the attendance zones for Beachside Elementary, Horizon Elementary, R.J. Longstreet Elementary, Spruce Creek Elementary, Sugar Mill Elementary, Sweetwater Elementary, and Turie T. Small Elementary in the 2024-25 school year — made by Anita Burnette and seconded by Ruben Colón — passed unanimously.

Turie T. Small Elementary will get a brand new school building, according to Patti Corr, the district's chief operating officer, which is fit to serve almost double the capacity of the current building.

"The SREF (Florida's State Requirements for Educational Facilities) manual says all elementary schools should be at 100% (capacity), meaning if your school is built for 800 (students), you should have 800 students," she said. "We don't always hit that mark exactly, but we try to come close to hitting that."

In order to accommodate for a larger building, Turie T. Small will receive 276 students from the following schools:

115 students from Horizon Elementary.

77 students from Beachside Elementary.

29 students from R.J. Longstreet Elementary.

28 students from Spruce Creek Elementary.

15 students from Sweetwater Elementary.

12 students from Sugar Mill Elementary.

Converting Holly Hill School from K-8 to K-5

The motion to convert Holly Hill School from a K-8 to a K-5 school and to modify the attendance zones for Campbell Middle, Creekside Middle, Silver Sands Middle and Ormond Beach Middle in the 2024-25 school year — made by Carl Persis and seconded by Burnette — passed unanimously.

"The growth there has been tremendous," Corr said. "As you drive around the county, we talk about it all the time, there's a new housing development going up, there are new apartments going. Almost everywhere we look, we're seeing growth."

Holly Hill School, which was originally built as an elementary school, will again serve that demographic, therefore rezoning its middle school students.

Campbell Middle will receive 323 students from four schools.

171 students from Holly Hill Middle.

86 students from Ormond Beach Middle.

34 students from Creekside Middle.

32 students from Silver Sands Middle.

Additionally, Ormond Beach Middle will receive 233 students from Holly Hill Middle, and Silver Sands Middle will receive 177 students from Campbell Middle.

Rezoning Citrus Grove and Woodward elementary schools

The motion to modify the attendance zones for Citrus Grove Elementary and Woodward Elementary in the 2024-25 school year — made by Jessie Thompson and seconded by Burnette — passed unanimously.

Woodward Elementary will receive 106 students from Citrus Grove Elementary next school year.

Rezoning Deltona-area elementary schools

The motion to rezone Deltona Lakes Elementary, Friendship Elementary, and Timbercrest Elementary in the 2024-25 school year — made by Colón and seconded by Persis — passed unanimously.

157 students will leave Timbercrest Elementary next school year.

107 students will attend Deltona Lakes Elementary.

50 students will attend Friendship Elementary.

Rezoning DeBary, Deltona and Enterprise schools

The motion to rezone DeBary Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Enterprise Elementary and Forest Lake Elementary in the 2024-25 school year — made by Colón seconded by Burnette — passed unanimously.

461 students are involved in this rezoning:

169 students will leave DeBary Elementary to attend Enterprise Elementary.

109 students will leave Enterprise Elementary to attend Discovery Elementary.

95 students will leave Enterprise Elementary to attend Forest Lake Elementary.

88 students will leave Discovery Elementary to attend Forest Lake Elementary.

Transferring Riverview Learning Center to the Osceola Elementary Campus

The board unanimously removed this item from the Feb. 13 meeting agenda and tabled its discussion to its Feb. 27 meeting.

