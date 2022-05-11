Volusia School Board votes to make former employee new Superintendent

The Volusia County School Board is moving forward with a plan to make a former employee the new Superintendent.

The board voted last month to immediately terminate the contract of Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz and named the district’s Human Resources Director Rachel Hazel interim superintendent while they searched for a permanent replacement.

READ: Judge dismisses lawsuit against state, governor to block repealing Reedy Creek

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to offer the job to former Deputy Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin for a term of three years.

Balgobin filled in for Fritz during the height of the pandemic while Fritz was out battling cancer.

READ: Lyman High school yearbook delayed over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law protest photos

Board Chair Ruben Colon says during the time Balgobin was filling in, they spoke almost daily, and he was impressed with the way she managed to reopen schools successfully and safely.

Balgobin left the district in March to take a job as a Deputy Superintendent in Broward County.

READ: Rollins College Valedictorian with autism delivers inspiring ‘silent’ commencement speech

Before Balgobin can officially begin as Superintendent, Colon will have to meet with her to negotiate the terms of a contract.

The board has called for a special meeting to be held on May 17 at 5 p.m. for final approval of the contract.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.