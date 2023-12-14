Volusia Schools approves nearly $5M for land purchase for new Enterprise Elementary

Volusia County Schools unanimously approved a $4.725 million contract to purchase a property located at Buckley Drive and Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary as the site for a new Enterprise Elementary.

The board voted to replace the school at their Aug. 8 board meeting. Three of the school’s buildings were built before 1973, and five were built in the 1970s, nearing their 50-year mark.

A Castaldi report, which determines if existing school buildings should be replaced with new ones, noted building drainage issues, uneven sidewalks causing pedestrian safety concerns, insufficient stormwater structure and other infrastructure problems with the current site at 211 Main St.

The report was put together by SchenkelShultz Architecture.

“This has taken an awful long time,” said chair board member Jamie Haynes at Tuesday's meeting. “And with the continued growth that’s taking place there, I wanted to thank everyone that worked diligently on what almost seemed like an impossible task to find any property left in the community.”

