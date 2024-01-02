Volusia Schools policy a violation of the ban against illegal search and seizure

Editor:

“Searches - All visitors to Volusia County School sites are on notice that searches may be conducted at random and without cause by the site administrator. Furthermore, the use of an electronic device may be utilized to assist with the search”

This is what the Volusia County School Board voted in favor of advertising as an amendment to the Elementary and Secondary Student Code of Conduct and Discipline.

This is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which reads: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Schools are a place for education. What will be learned by the implementation of this policy is that it is OK for the government to search and take your belongings, and do so without cause or a warrant for any specific item to be seized. I hope these “site administrators” have both reason and ready access to issue such warrants to not be in violation of the U.S. Constitution prior to any search.

Joe Hannoush

Ormond Beach, Florida

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Does the U.S. Constitution apply to students too?