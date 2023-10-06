Volusia sheriff: 3rd person arrested in child sexual abuse case

A third person has been arrested in the sexual abuse of two children under the age of 12, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The most recent arrest was Maria Cribb, 33, who was charged with one count of capital sexual battery and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.

The investigation revealed another child was being abused, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office

Cribb is the sister of Steven Cribb, who along with Laura L. Dietz, was arrested in February. Steven Cribb and Dietz, both 29, live on Mentmore Circle in Deltona.

The children were under the age of 12, and both were known to the couple, detectives said.

They were each charged with two counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age.

Cribb and Dietz both confessed that they sexually abused the two girls multiple times over the course of several years, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three were being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday without bail, according to the Volusia County Corrections website.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 3rd person arrested in Volusia child sexual abuse case