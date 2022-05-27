Volusia Sheriff Chitwood vows his deputies won't stand by during a school shooting

In the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school earlier this week, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Friday vowed his deputies would never stand by while a killer slaughters a classroom of kids.

The sheriff stated in the tweet and a Facebook post that he would personally stop the threat if he was the first on scene.

"My pledge to you is you will never see @VolusiaSheriff deputies stand by while a mass shooter wipes out a classroom. We will stop the threat. I will do it myself if I'm the 1st one there. Deputies are well-trained & equipped to take action, not to stand down for an active killer," Chitwood said in a tweet.

Law enforcement response in Uvalde, Texas has been strongly criticized after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school earlier this week.

Police waited for about an hour before a Border Patrol agent confronted and killed the gunman, according to reports.

In a phone interview, Chitwood said he was reserving judgement on the police response to the mass killing because “we don’t have all the facts yet.”

However, Chitwood said that since the mass shooting, he has gotten phone calls, emails and people just asking him how the Sheriff’s Office would handle such a situation.

“ And justifiably so. I mean, you know, people put a lot of faith in us. So I just thought to put that tweet out there, especially after today, where I heard the (Texas) Director of Public Safety say, you know, bad decisions were made that, you know, contributed to this. I just want people to know that we are extremely well trained. We are extremely well equipped."

He said training has changed a lot over the years.

“We train now that the first person, when they show up, they gotta go,” Chitwood said.

He said deputies have all the equipment, including tourniquets, in case they get shot and must tend to their own wounded.

He said he did not know what the rationale was for the decision making in Uvalde.

“I'm waiting to see what comes out of it but to hear the Department of Public Safety say bad decisions were made; that they know more than they're telling us," Chitwood said. "All the information hasn't come out yet."

He said he has had people stopping him at Publix while he rode his bicycle and while he was getting a haircut asking him what his deputies would do and what kind of equipment they had. He said that prompted him to make the statement on social media.

Chitwood said the police department in Uvalde is small and had to call for help from the Border Patrol. He said the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was well equipped.

“I don't think they realize the amount of training and equipment that we have out on the street,” he said.

He said he has SWAT team members and other deputies who are cross-trained and carry specialized equipment in their car for when they respond to a scene.

Each deputy has a long gun, ammunition and body armor, Chitwood said. And some deputies on each shift also have ballistic shields, he said.

“We have SWAT guys that are patrol officers that carry all that stuff with them at all times,” Chitwood said.

He said a lot of people don't realize that every school in Volusia County has at least one deputy, police officer or armed guardian and high schools have two.

He said there will never be a problem in Volusia County with communication because dispatching for police, fire and EMS are all in one room.

"That's a huge advantage for us," he said.

Chitwood added: “We are well trained, we are well equipped and God forbid if it ever happens, we are going to do everything we can to get in there and mitigate the threat."

