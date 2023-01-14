Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies

Nikki DeMarco
·1 min read

A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase.

The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag.

Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and domestic battery.

Sheriff’s deputies searched for the Dodge Challenger he was driving and Air One eventually located the Challenger and followed it until Bellantoni bailed from the vehicle and into a wooded area near Walts Avenue and Winslow Avenue.

Deputies said Bellantoni tried to hide from Air One behind a tree before making a run for it.

Ballantoni eventually made his way out of the thick brush and surrendered to deputies.

Bellantoni was taken to the hospital for treatment of an apparent medical episode, then transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

