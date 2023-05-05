Volusia sheriff: Stolen gun leads to 13-year-old's arrest in Deltona car break-ins

A mother's discovery of a stolen pistol resulted in her 13-year-old son's arrest in a series of car burglaries in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The mother called law enforcement Wednesday and said she'd been having behavioral issues with her son. The mother said she was searching for money her son stole from her when she found a 9 mm pistol hidden near an air-conditioning unit outside her house, according to the sheriff's office.

Her son packed some things and ran away when she called law enforcement. Detectives noticed that the son's description matched that of a video recording of a suspect in a car break-in.

The sheriff's office stated the surveillance video was of poor quality, but showed a thin male suspect wearing a hoodie and riding a bicycle. The car break-ins occurred from March 27 to April 11 on some streets along Elkcam Boulevard in Deltona.

Detectives checked a neighbor's surveillance camera which recorded the 13-year-old departing his home on the night of several burglaries wearing clothing similar to the suspect's, the release stated.

When detectives found the boy at his great-grandmother's house, he admitted to the car break-ins and stealing a package, the sheriff's office stated. The boy also admitted to taking the gun from a pickup near his home.

He was charged with armed burglary to a conveyance, grand theft firearm, four counts of burglary to a conveyance, and four counts of petit theft.

He was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center and then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona boy, 13, charged with car break-ins after mom finds stolen gun