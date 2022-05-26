Suspect in armed standoff near Port Orange taken into custody, Volusia sheriff's officials say

Volusia sheriff's deputies responded Thursday afternoon to a standoff with a man armed with a gun in a residential area near Port Orange.

Volusia sheriff's deputies took a 56-year-old man into custody Thursday afternoon near Port Orange following a standoff, officials said.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at a deputy and barricading himself inside a home on Southfork Court near Southampton Drive.

Officials asked people to avoid the residential area while negotiators, as well as the SWAT team, bomb unit and drone team, were on the scene. Air-One, the department's helicopter, also responded.

Sheriff's officials at the scene said the suspect has a few prior arrests.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

