Volusia Sheriff's Office investigates man's death after fight

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who had been injured in a fight with another man, according to a press release and report.

Daniel Dangerfield, 43, was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon in a home on the 1900 block of Third Avenue near DeLand by the man with whom he had the altercation, according to the release and report.

The release and redacted report do not identify the other man in the altercation or provide his age. The release states the other man lives on the property and the report states someone lives in a trailer on the property.

Dangerfield did not contact law enforcement or seek medical treatment for any injuries but evidence shows he sent messages to others indicating he was injured during a fight, the release stated.

Volusia County Fire Rescue found Dangerfield in the kitchen, pronounced him dead at the scene and notified the Sheriff's Office that his death was possibly suspicious, the report stated.

A cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Criminal charges have not been filed and will be determined in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office following further investigation, including any claims of self-defense, the release stated.

Court records indicate that the estate of the deceased property owner had filed a complaint on Dec. 6 seeking to evict Dangerfield and anyone else living on the property.

