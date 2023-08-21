Volusia teen sentenced for 2021 shooting death of ‘family friend’ in DeLand

A Volusia County teenager is headed to prison for killing a man in 2021.

After a two-day trial at the end of June, a Volusia County jury found now 18-year-old K’Veon Asun Jiles guilty of second-degree murder.

Just after 11 p.m. on July 21, 2021, DeLand police officers responded to a home on Walts Ave. for reports of a person shot.

They arrived to find the victim, Laroyce Covington, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but died on the way.

During a hearing this morning in Volusia County, Young Guns defendant Kveon Jiles was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Jiles was found guilty as charged in June of Second-Degree Murder (Firearm).



According to court documents, Covington identified family friend Jiles as his attacker multiple times before he died.

Several witnesses also identified Jilesas being in the area of Covington’s home in the hours before the murder.

Jiles, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, turned himself in to police weeks later after they issued a warrant for his arrest.

During a hearing in Volusia County Monday, Jiles was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

As a juvenile offender, Jiles will serve the first 25 years before his sentence goes up for review.

