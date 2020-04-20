Volusion, LLC Notifies Cardholders of Data Security Incident

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volusion, LLC ("Volusion") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved personal information of some of the customers of our merchant clients. Notification is being sent directly to the potentially impacted individuals identified to provide information to assist them.

On or about October 8, 2019, Volusion learned that the personal information of some of the customers of our merchant clients may have been improperly exposed as a result of malware placed on Volusion's e-commerce platform. Immediately after learning this, Volusion secured the platform, removed the malware, notified the FBI, began an investigation, and engaged an independent forensic investigator and a qualified Payment Card Industry Forensic Investigator ("PFI"). On March 20, 2020, following a thorough PFI investigation, Volusion confirmed that personal information input by some customers of our merchant clients may have been improperly exposed while making purchases on Volusion-hosted websites between September 7, 2019 and October 8, 2019.

Notifications are being sent directly to the potentially impacted individuals identified providing information about the incident and steps they can take to monitor and protect their personal information. Volusion established a toll-free call center through ID Experts to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Central Time at 1-833-968-1686.

Volusion deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this issue may have caused and is taking affirmative steps based on the findings of the investigation to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including working with leading cybersecurity experts to enhance the security of its digital environment.

