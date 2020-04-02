What Is Volution Group's (LON:FAN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Volution Group (LON:FAN) shares are down a considerable 34% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 17% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Volution Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 14.20 that there is some investor optimism about Volution Group. As you can see below, Volution Group has a higher P/E than the average company (10.9) in the building industry.

That means that the market expects Volution Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that Volution Group grew EPS by a stonking 49% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 8.2%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Volution Group's P/E?

Net debt totals 22% of Volution Group's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Volution Group's P/E Ratio

Volution Group has a P/E of 14.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 12.5. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. Given Volution Group's P/E ratio has declined from 21.5 to 14.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.