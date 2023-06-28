Volvo Adopts Tesla's NACS Charging Standard, Helping to Seal CCS's Fate

Volvo

Volvo announced Wednesday it has entered an agreement with Tesla to give the Swedish company's current and future cars access to the American EV automaker's vast network of Supercharger charging stations in North America.

The agreement stipulates that all Volvo cars sold in North America will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port starting in 2025.

Volvo is the first European automaker to sign an agreement with Tesla and adopt its charging standard, joining American brands Ford and General Motors, which announced similar deals earlier this year.

“As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement. “One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving—a key step in making transportation more sustainable—is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure. Today, with this agreement, we’re taking a major step to remove this threshold for Volvo drivers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”

Volvo's decision to adopt the NACS standard is yet another nail in the coffin for the CCS charging standard, currently used by most electric vehicles on sale today that aren't Teslas. Adding fuel to the flame is SAE International, which announced Tuesday plans to standardize NACS to fast-track things like performance, reliability, and security of the charging standard.

