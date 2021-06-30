Volvo Cars EV road map includes better batteries, longer range

Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
Paul Lienert
·1 min read

By Paul Lienert

(Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars on Wednesday laid out an extensive road map to becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030, including plans to sell 600,000 battery electric vehicles at mid-decade and build a European battery gigafactory in 2026.

The detailed presentation on Volvo Cars' future follows the scrapping earlier this year of a proposed merger with the company's Chinese parent, Hong Kong-listed Geely Automobile. In March, Geely said Volvo Cars would explore capital market options, including an initial public offering and stock market listing.

During Wednesday's briefing, Volvo Cars also said it plans to equip many of its future vehicles with self-driving technology, including standard lidar sensors from Luminar Technologies Inc and computers from Nvidia Corp.

"Our goal is to build the safest cars possible, using all available technology," said CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

For its future electric vehicles, Volvo Cars is working with Swedish partner Northvolt on a new generation of batteries with higher energy and designed to be packaged as a structural element of the vehicle.

The new batteries, due after 2025, will enable a longer driving range between charges - up to 625 miles (1,006 km) - and much faster charging times.

Volvo Cars and Northvolt are planning to build a European battery plant in 2026 with 50 gWh production capacity - enough to supply 500,000 vehicles or more, depending on battery size. In comparison, Tesla Inc's Nevada gigafactory has 35 gWh capacity.

Samuelsson said Volvo Cars next year will unveil the first of its new-generation electric vehicles, a flagship SUV that will share its platform with additional models to follow.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Q&A: Ford Foundation's leader straddles contrasting worlds

    Darren Walker has experienced two sides of life — one of poverty, one of wealth. Since assuming the leadership of America's second-largest private foundation in 2013, Walker has steered the organization to tackle inequality — in all its forms. On Wednesday, the foundation is announcing that it will spend $420 million over the next five years to advance global gender equality and combat gender-based issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including violence against women.

  • Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8 billion in Hong Kong listing

    Chinese smart electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc said it would raise $1.8 billion to expand its product line-up and develop its technology, by pricing its shares on Wednesday at HK$165 ($21.25) each in a Hong Kong dual primary listing. Led by Chief Executive He Xiaopeng, Xpeng will use the funds to develop more advanced smart car technologies, such as autonomous driving functions, with its in-house team of engineers, and will expand its product portfolio. It sells mainly in China, the world's biggest car market, where it competes with Tesla Inc and Nio Inc.

  • Watch Virgin Orbit's first rocket launch live stream

    Virgin Orbit is set to launch a payload that includes satellites it's delivering for tis first commercial customers. The launch is set to happen sometime within a launch window that opens at 6 AM PT (9 AM ET) and continues through 8 AM PT (11 AM ET), taking off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California. This is the first mission following Virgin Orbit's successful orbital demonstration launch in January, and also the first that the company will be live-streaming, providing never-before-seen views of its carrier aircraft and the mid-air launch of its LauncherOne two-stage rocket as they happen.

  • Renault revives models of the past for an electric future

    PARIS (Reuters) -Renault unveiled a more ambitious strategy for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday, betting on new, affordable versions of its iconic small cars of the past to catch up with Volkswagen in the fast-growing sector. The French carmaker's Chief Executive Luca de Meo said it would launch 10 new EVs by 2025 and that all-electric vehicles would account for up to 90% of its models by 2030, dropping its reliance on hybrids to hit the target under a previous plan. Renault is betting that an electric version of its classic Renault 5 compact car, which was discontinued in the 1990s, will capture the imagination of today's drivers when it goes on sale in the first half of 2024.

  • Volvo's Concept Recharge offers a peek at the company's 'pure' EVs

    Volvo has unveiled Concept Recharge, a prototype that hints at the future of the company's 'pure' EV designs.

  • This new ‘Tesla fighter’ from Mercedes beats out the Model S on two key measures, UBS says

    A new luxury-electric-vehicle from Mercedes-Benz, touted as a “Tesla fighter,” beats out the high-end Model S from Tesla on two critical measures based on a road test, according to analysts at Swiss bank UBS.

  • Flying car completes test flight between airports

    The vehicle runs on regular fuel and can travel up to 1,000km while airborne, its creator says.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • A new study reveals which US city has the worst traffic, and it's no longer Los Angeles

    Los Angeles was ranked as having the worst traffic for over 28 years, but stay-at-home orders resulted in it no longer being at the top.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire

    If you want to be a millionaire, you're not alone. The $1 million milestone is the ultimate goal for many Americans as they seek the financial security and personal power that being a millionaire gives them. Investing in the stock market is a great way to reach your millionaire aspirations.

  • Boeing Gets Huge MAX Order From United. It’s a Bigger Deal Than the Latest Bad News.

    Boeing stock is rising, but it hasn't recovered all of Monday's losses, which doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021

    As talk of rising inflation picks up, now is the perfect time to consider putting dividend stocks to work in your portfolio. The following five dividend stocks can comfortably be bought hand over first for the second half of 2021. Arguably the most attractive income stock to combat inflation is mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • Indian rupee posts biggest monthly fall in 15 months

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March last year, pressured by high global crude oil prices and concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at unwinding its massive stimulus. Over the quarter, the unit lost 1.7%, its worst quarterly fall since January-March 2020 when it tumbled 5.8%. India imports over two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising oil prices could add to inflationary concerns and further complicate policy making for the central bank which has vowed to keeping monetary policy accommodative to support the pandemic-hit economy.

  • Chevrolet confirms Silverado ZR2

    Slotting in above the already-rugged Trail Boss, Chevy's teaser leads us to believe that the Silverado ZR2 could arrive as soon as the 2022 model year. Tune in this fall to see what's new from #Silverado. Chevy's teaser was predictably light, but we expect the Silverado ZR2 will take cues from its smaller sibling and offer an array of off-road-oriented goodies, likely headlined by beefed-up Multimatic DSSV dampers like the ones fitted to Chevy's Silverado race truck, which, incidentally, also got 35-inch tires and more skid plates.

  • 5 High-Growth Stocks With 62% to 144% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. The first supercharged growth stock Wall Street sees driving away from its competition is electric-vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO).

  • Big Banks Launch a Flurry of Dividend Increases: Here Are the Winners and Losers

    Following successful stress testing, banks will have much more autonomy to return capital to shareholders.

  • 1 Great Income Stock That Could Double Its Dividend

    As a general rule, stock price growth and dividend income tend to be hard to find in the same stock. High dividend stocks tend to be in mature businesses like public utilities, which grow more or less in line with the overall economy. Stocks that are in growth mode typically eschew dividends, preferring to use precious capital to grow the business.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $28.78, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session.

  • Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead

    Buying shares of top tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) -- otherwise known as FAANG -- would have earned great returns in the past. If you are looking to make the most of your investment dollars, you should consider buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) instead of FAANG.

  • 4 Cloud Stocks to Buy Amid Accelerating Digital Transformation

    Here we choose four cloud-focused technology stocks that are well poised to grow on the accelerating digital transformation and changing consumer preferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.