Volvo Cars hopes downsized IPO can rev up investors' electric dreams

FILE PHOTO: Volvo presents its new electric car Volvo C40 Recharge, in Stockholm
Abhinav Ramnarayan and Helena Soderpalm
·3 min read

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Cars is hoping investors will buy into its long-term electric vehicle strategy and see past supply chain worries and questions about its shift to battery power as it gears up to make its market debut in Europe's biggest IPO so far this year.

Shares in the Swedish carmaker, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, are due to start trading on Friday, a day later than initially planned after it cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range, valuing the firm at just over $18 billion.

The listing comes at a time when investor appetite for the electric vehicle (EV) sector is robust, with Elon Musk's Tesla seeing its market value cross $1 trillion for the first time this week.

But concerns over how much control Geely would retain over the listed business, problems in the global supply chain and worries Volvo could be caught in trade wars involving China have curbed investor enthusiasm.

Geely agreed last week to give up enhanced voting rights that would have given it 98% of any shareholder vote after listing, despite its stake dropping to around 84%

Volvo Cars, whose models include the high-end XC-90 SUV, is in the midst of transforming to become a fully electric carmaker by 2030. Its Recharge electric models comprised 24.9% of its global sales in the first nine months of 2021, and it has a 49% stake in EV maker Polestar.

Faith in that transition could be key to the IPO's success.

"It's easier for a new company like Tesla or Polestar to start manufacturing electric vehicles, but for someone like Volvo transforming the old infrastructure and firing people and so on, it's a challenge," said NordLB automotive analyst Frank Schwope.

"But even if it's not priced as expected it's encouraging for other companies as well. The COVID-19 pandemic was an inflection point for electric mobility," he added.

So far, investors have only given partial approval. Volvo had sought a valuation of $18-$23 billion, before pricing the shares at 53 Swedish crowns apiece, at the bottom of that range.

"The owner needed the deal to work this time round, so there was a real willingness to engage with investors," said a source familiar with the transaction.

"It has been a really tricky IPO market over the last few months, so it made sense to downsize the deal and price it sensibly. That's how the price discovery process works - this is good," he added.

Expectations that rising inflation will lead to higher interest rates around the world have hurt stock market confidence and prompted a raft of IPO cancellations in Europe and the United States in recent weeks.

Many deals that did go through over the past year are now in the red, with the FTSE Renaissance IPO Index of recently-listed companies down 10.6% this year.

A flotation attempt by Volvo Cars in 2018 was postponed due to trade tensions and a downturn in automotive stocks.

($1 = 8.5883 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen sets ambitious Europe agenda: taxes, pandemics, climate

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will use her third trip to Europe to push a slew of White House global economic priorities on corporate taxes, climate financing, preventing new pandemics and easing inflationary supply chain disruptions. Over the next week, she will make the pitches at Group of 20 meetings in Rome and at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 26 (COP26) in Glasgow, with an interim stop in Ireland to thank the low-tax country for its hard-fought decision to support a deal for a 15% global minimum corporate tax. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G20 leaders at a weekend summit are expected to endorse the tax deal agreed by 136 countries, cementing progress made this year under Yellen's leadership.

  • Pfizer gets U.S. contract for 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

    The move comes after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend its authorization for the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. The agency's decision on the vaccine for the age group is awaited. If authorized and subsequently recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory panel, the companies said they expect to then begin shipping the vaccine immediately, in 10 microgram pediatric doses, as directed by the U.S. government.

  • Greece marks WWII entry anniversary with military parade

    Fighter jets flew over the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in an aerial display Thursday as troops marched in the city’s center below to mark Greece’s national holiday commemorating the country’s formal entry into World War II. Greece’s Oct. 28 national holiday, known as Ochi Day, or No Day, marks the day in 1940 when Athens rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis forces to enter Greek territory and take control of parts of it. This year, most were allowed to go ahead, although Thessaloniki’s military parade was somewhat pared down, with only military, fire and security forces parading without the participation of many of the civic groups and associations that traditionally take part.

  • U.S. Congress puts Big Oil in the hot seat in climate deception probe

    The U.S. Congress on Thursday will open a year's worth of investigations into whether Big Oil deceived Americans about its role in climate change, with Democratic lawmakers planning to grill the chiefs of four oil companies and two lobby groups. Environmental groups and their congressional allies hope the hearing evokes the Big Tobacco hearings of the 1990s, which began a shift in public opinion about that industry. Energy industry representatives plan to focus on their current support of climate action.

  • Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

    The Russian capital on Thursday started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations.

  • Biden to give update on Democrats' spending plans before Europe trip -source

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to offer an update on negotiations about his domestic spending plans and speak with Democrats before heading to Europe later on Thursday for meetings with world leaders, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters. Biden is scheduled to deliver public remarks at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) at the White House, hours after House Democrats meet on Capitol Hill at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) as talks continue over provisions and costs in the plan. The president plans to announce Democrats have agreed on a revised framework for his social spending plan that he expects will gain the support of all Democrats, the Washington Post reported.

  • Another teen charged with bringing a loaded gun to SC Midlands middle school

    This is the fourth teen charged with bringing a weapon to school this week.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks That Can Safeguard Your Portfolio Against a Market Crash

    Wall Street is starting to get nervous about a potential market correction of 10% or more in the coming months, and perhaps for good reason. Second, the U.S. Federal Reserve recently admitted that inflation will continue to be a problem well into 2022. This so-called "Great Resignation" could worsen the emerging inflation problem, as U.S. companies are forced to increase wages and benefits packages to fill out their labor force.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Oprah Winfrey Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies to consider in the portfolio of Oprah Winfrey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Oprah Winfrey Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies To Consider. Oprah Winfrey is among a rare breed of billionaires in the United States that have made their […]

  • 3 Remarkable Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Shiba Inu Jumps 70% to Surpass Market Value of Robinhood – Where It’s Not (Yet) Listed

    SHIB, the “dogecoin killer,” suddenly has a market cap of more than $33 billion; HOOD’s is $29 billion.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • Tom Schwartz Reveals His Home Equity Loan Was Denied: "I Just Kinda Wanna Cry"

    On this season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have each revealed plans to take out home equity loans to finance their latest venture, a new bar called Schwartz and Sandy's. However, on the show's October 26 episode, Schwartz opened up about hitting an unexpected bump in the road. "I found out that my home equity loan got denied," he told Lisa Vanderpump. "But I still have a small business loan pending." In an interview, Schwartz shared more details about his financial situati

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will not be Taken Private, But it Might go to US$420

    Some companies manage to keep on the positive momentum, even after growing to an astonishing size. One such example is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which just delivered another quarter of solid performance for its investors. In this article, we will look at the latest catalysts and examine the company's value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.