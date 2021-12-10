Volvo Cars says investigating theft of R&D data

FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in a showroom, in Brussels, Belgium
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Volvo Cars said on Friday it had launched an investigation into a cyber security breach and the theft of some research and development data that could impact the company's operation.

A spokesperson for the firm, majority owned by China's Geely Holding, said it had been approached by a third party, but declined to give any further details.

"Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion," the Swedish carmaker said in a statement.

It added that "there may be an impact on the company's operation", without specifying what that might be. It said it did not see an impact on the security of its customers' cars or their personal data.

The Gothenburg-based company said it had implemented security countermeasures to prevent further access to its property, while notifying relevant authorities.

"Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with a third-party specialist to investigate the property theft," it said.

Shares in Volvo Cars, whose IPO on Oct. 29 was the biggest in Europe this year, were down 3.2% at 1555 GMT.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson and Mark Porter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday as their governments work to deescalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The leaders held a joint news conference during Scholz's first trip abroad following his coalition government's swearing-in on Wednesday. “We all view the situation on the Ukrainian border with concern,” Scholz said.

  • Hertz customers: We were arrested, jailed over false theft reports

    More people have come forward to claim they were accused, arrested and even jailed after Hertz reported cars they had legitimately rented were stolen.

  • 2 Breakout Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

    Decentralized finance (DeFi) applications make it possible to borrow, lend, trade, and earn interest on cryptocurrency without involving a bank or brokerage. Not surprisingly, DeFi has captured the attention of many. In the past year, the dollar value invested in DeFi across all blockchains rose 1,400% to $257 billion.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is one of the hottest cryptocurrencies of the year, with a market cap of more than $521 billion -- nearly one-quarter of the crypto market as a whole. Because Ethereum is so popular, it's also one of the most expensive cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency is still in its infancy, so Ethereum has plenty of room for growth.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now

    You may be feeling frustrated if you look at the path of popular meme token Shiba Inu this year (only if you're not a Shiba Inu investor). There are plenty of other opportunities in the crypto space that could offer impressive gains in the months and even years to come. Now, Avalanche is No. 12 by market cap, while Shiba Inu is taking the 13th spot.

  • Cardano Launches Converter Testnet for Project by AI Pioneer Behind Robot Sophia

    IOHK’s AGIX converter testnet will make it easier for users to move their ERC20 tokens from the Ethereum blockchain to theirs.

  • Stocks will face competition from blockchain-based DAOs in the near future

    My work on a space cryptocurrency has helped me understand that digital currencies, blockchain and smart contracts are creating an entire class of assets with new incentive structures. Friends who started getting into cryptocurrency in the last couple of years believe the old rules of economics no longer apply.

  • Solana: Bull vs. Bear

    Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been a huge winner over the last 12 months. The cryptocurrency is up more than 11,400%. An initial investment of $1,000 in December 2020 would now be worth over $115,000.  But -- as you've no doubt heard many times before -- past success is no guarantee of future performance.

  • What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?

    A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms.

  • Outage shows how Amazon's complex cloud makes backup plans difficult

    Major companies using Amazon.com's data services got a painful lesson this week about how the complexity and market dominance of the company's cloud unit make it difficult to back up their data with other providers, analysts and experts told Reuters. Amazon said that an "an impairment of several network devices" in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Virginia data center region caused the prolonged outage on Tuesday. The outage temporarily interrupted streaming platforms Netflix Inc and Disney+, trading app Robinhood Markets Inc and even Amazon's own e-commerce site, which makes heavy use of AWS.

  • Coinbase Ventures backs cross-chain infra Router Protocol

    A startup that has built a decentralized exchange as well as a cross-chain infrastructure to facilitate communication across layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain solutions is the latest to receive backing from Coinbase Ventures. Singapore-headquartered Router Protocol said on Friday it has raised $4.1 million in a strategic funding round from Coinbase Ventures, Alameda Research, Polygon, Woodstock, Wami Capital, QCP, De-Fi Capital, Maple Block, TeraSurge Capital, Wintermute, and Shima Capital as well as several entrepreneurs. As these layer 1 projects gain traction, they are able to attract the developer community that builds layer 2 solutions atop of their preferred blockchain.

  • Republican lawmakers embrace crypto as ‘Web 3.0,’ Democrats worry over investor protection in digital asset hearing

    A partisan divide over regulation of cryptocurrencies was on display Wednesday, when members of the House Financial Services Committee questioned the leaders of some of the nation's largest digital asset firms in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

  • Solana Validators, Engineers Grapple With Blockchain Slowdown on Public Call

    After a bout of Thursday morning congestion, members of the high-speed blockchain’s validator community voiced concerns about the network’s reliability.

  • The Sandbox Crypto Sinks as Investors Ponder Whether the Run Is Over for Metaverse Tokens

    As of 9:30 a.m. ET, The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) had sunk 3.2% over the past 24 hours. This week, investors appear to have taken a cautious approach to top cryptocurrencies. The Sandbox is currently the 38th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, but has seen an 18% decline over the past week on deteriorating sentiment.

  • Explainer: What caused Amazon's outage? Will there be more?

    Amazon has still said nothing about what, exactly, went wrong. The company limited its communications Tuesday to terse technical explanations on an Amazon Web Services dashboard and a brief statement delivered via spokesperson Richard Rocha that acknowledged the outage had affected Amazon’s own warehouse and delivery operations but said the company was “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern U.S., but still impacted everything from airline reservations and auto dealerships to payment apps and video streaming services to Amazon’s own massive e-commerce operation.

  • CIA Works on Crypto-Focused Projects: Bolstering Blockchain Units?

    The intelligence community seems to be widely interested in applying blockchain technology for crime-fighting.

  • Addressing Clients’ Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) About Bitcoin

    Why three popular investor fears about bitcoin are overblown.

  • Lawmakers Tell Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri To Expect Legislation To Address Impact On Kids And Teens: “The Time For Self-Policing And Self-Regulation Is Over”

    Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri received a broadside of complaints before a Senate committee on Wednesday over what lawmakers see as the company’s lack of action to protect teens using its platform. The Meta-owned site, along with other popular platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, have been at the center of lawmakers’ hearings in recent months as […]

  • Sushi CTO Joseph Delong Resigns After Reports of Project Infighting

    The technical lead for one of DeFi’s most prominent protocols is out after weeks of controversy and a 50% drop in the price of SUSHI over the last month.

  • Casey: Broadband funding for rural areas key element of infrastructure bill

    The infrastructure bill will initially provide $100 million in funds toward broadband expansion in Pennsylvania.