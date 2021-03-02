Volvo to go all electric: Automaker plans to sell only electric vehicles by 2030

Volvo is becoming the latest automaker to commit to selling only electric vehicles as the auto industry gradually pivots away from gasoline engines.

The Chinese-owned Swedish automotive brand announced Tuesday that it plans to sell only electric cars by 2030.

Volvo had already announced plans to convert its entire lineup into electric vehicles or hybrids. But this decision goes a step further, eliminating hybrids, which use more fuel-efficient gasoline powertrains than traditional internal combustion engines.

General Motors, whose brands include Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC, recently announced plans to convert its entire lineup of light-duty vehicles into battery-powered cars by 2035. Jaguar Land Rover also announced that its Jaguar brand would go all electric in 2025.

Tesla is currently the only major automaker to sell only electric vehicles. Several startups have made similar plans, including Lucid Motors and Rivian.

Jaguar to transition to all electric: Land Rover to go majority electric

Chevy to the battery: GM hopes to eliminate gas vehicles in favor of all-electric vehicle lineup

Volvo's first electric car, the XC40 Recharge, debuted in 2020. The company will reveal another electric model in 2021.

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said Tuesday in an interview that going all-electric is the right thing to do for the environment but also because it's what customers want.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge.

"if there's one brand where this would be a very natural process, I would say it's Volvo," he said.

Volvo will continue to sell SUVs and cars, but its vehicles will evolve to be more aerodynamic with shorter hoods to maximize their battery range, he said.

He said the company has no plans to eliminate any of its current nameplates in the transition to electric vehicles but will likely introduce new ones.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Volvo to sell only electric vehicles: Automaker to eliminate gas cars