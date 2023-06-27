Volvo is the latest automaker to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard in North America

It's not just US manufacturers adopting Tesla's EV charging technology. Volvo has confirmed that its electric cars in the US, Canada and Mexico will use Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. Current and recently announced cars (such as the C40 Recharge, EX30 and EX90) will connect to Supercharger stations through an adapter starting in the first half of 2024, while models from 2025 onward will have NACS built-in. An adapter will be available to connect those upcoming EVs using the Combined Charging System (CCS) format.

Volvo isn't shy about its reasoning. It wants drivers to have access to an "easy and convenient" charging network, and that means Tesla Superchargers. The company claims the deal will give owners access to 12,000 more fast charging locations. The Volvo Cars app will help users find and pay for stations.

The move makes Volvo the first European marque to use Tesla's port. It joins American brands that have made the leap, including Ford, GM and Rivian. Those companies are also promising adapters for current designs followed by native NACS ports.

Tesla opened up NACS in late 2022, making the technology available to any company that wanted to use it. At the time, it hoped charging networks like Chargepoint and Electrify America would support the system. While that has yet to materialize, NACS is quickly gaining support beyond just automakers. Texas will require Tesla's connector on state-funded charging stations, and SAE International is working on a standardized version of the plug.

Other car giants are uncertain about using Tesla's tech. Stellantis (owner of Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and other brands) told Reuters it's "evaluating" NACS, while Hyundai is also considering adoption. A switch isn't necessarily easy. Makers like Hyundai and Porsche have 800-volt architectures that allow faster charging than existing Superchargers, and they'd either have to press Tesla for upgraded technology or accept less-than-ideal charging rates. Still, there's clearly mounting pressure to embrace Tesla's format.