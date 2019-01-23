Volvo recalls 219,000 cars to check for fuel leaks

Volvo Cars, owned by the Chinese group Geely, has recalled 219,000 diesel-engine cars to fix potential fuel leaks in the engine compartment, a spokesman said Wednesday.

"Volvo preventatively recalls the cars to avert any possible future problems," the spokesman told AFP. "There are no reports alleging injuries or damages related to this issue."

The action concerns 11 models, including the upscale XC60 and XC90, that were sold in 2015 and 2016, he added.

Around 37,000 vehicles are to be recalled in Sweden, 31,000 in Great Britain and 26,000 in Germany, the group's three biggest European markets.

"Some vehicles may have small cracks inside one of the fuel lines in the engine department. This, in combination with a pressurised fuel system may over time lead to fuel leakage in the engine compartment," the spokesman explained.

The Swedish car company, which has now begun to focus on autonomous vehicles and those powered by electric or hybrid motors, is to release 2018 results on February 7.