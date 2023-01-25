Volvo recalls certain S60, V60 and other 2023 year models due to brakes

Volvo is recalling certain S60, V60 and other 2023 year models due to an issue with the brakes.

Affected models include certain 2023 year S60, V60, V60CC, V90CC, XC60, XC90, XC40, and C40 vehicles, according to a Jan. 19 statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The report says a diagnostic error in a brake control module may cause issues with the antilock brake system, electronic stability control and traction control.

"A reduction in brake support functions can increase the risk of a crash," the report says.

Reuters on Tuesday reported that the company is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide "over a suspected fault related to the brakes," including the 2023 year model of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90.

Spokespeople for the Sweden-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

