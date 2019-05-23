Volvo Recalls XC90 SUVs for Fire Risk

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Volvo is recalling 34,006 of its 2016 XC90 SUVs because a coolant leak could lead to a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A hose that carries engine coolant—the liquid that helps keep a car's engine from running too hot—might crack after exposure to heat and humidity over time.

If coolant leaks from the cracked hose, it could accumulate near a part of the vehicle’s emissions system that gets as hot as 1,112º F (600º C) and stays hot even after the vehicle is shut off. Because engine coolant is flammable, that could lead to a fire.

Drivers of affected SUVs may notice a low-coolant warning or a high-temperature warning on the vehicle’s dashboard, or they might see leaked coolant on the ground underneath the vehicle when it’s parked.



NHTSA says Volvo is aware of 14 “thermal events” related to the problem but says it hasn't received any reports of injuries, fatalities, or crashes related to the recall.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 34,006 of the 2016 Volvo XC90 SUVs manufactured from Aug. 27, 2014 through April 24, 2016.

The problem: Engine coolant could leak from a cracked hose and accumulate on insulation for the vehicle’s catalytic converter. If that happens, the vehicle could catch fire.

The fix: Volvo dealers will replace the faulty hose free of charge.

How to contact the manufacturer: Volvo will notify owners by June 14, 2019. They can also call the automaker at 800-458-1552.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V308. Volvo’s own number for this recall is R29936.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has a recall that needs to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any. Because automakers issue recalls often (and for many older vehicles), we recommend checking back regularly.

