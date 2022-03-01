Volvo Will Roll Out 5 New EVs in a Bid to Go Fully Electric by 2030

Volvo is heading full speed towards a zero-emissions future.

Shortly after announcing its plans to go entirely electric by 2030, the Swedish marque has announced it will roll out no less than five new electric vehicles in the coming years.

Volvo met with around 800 dealers from North America and South America in Miami last week to outline the aggressive new electrification strategy, as reported by Motor1. The automaker confirmed that the first new EV will roll out as soon as next year, though didn’t specify exactly which model that will be.

Volvo’s new quintet of zero-emission rides will reportedly comprise a large and a small crossover, a saloon and two sporty estate-like models. In addition, two new plug-in hybrids will also join the eco-friendly fleet. So far, there is rumored to be an all-electric successor to the Volvo XC90 known as “Embla,” a new battery-powered crossover with the codename “V546” that will sit between the XC60 and XC90, an all-electric take on the XC60 and a new electric model below the XC40. The hybrids, meanwhile, will reportedly be redesigned versions of the S90 and XC90 PHEVs.

With 402 hp and 487 ft lbs of torque, the C40 Recharge is claimed to cover zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Photo: Courtesy of the Volvo Group.

Of course, Volvo has already proved that it is adept at creating quality EVs. The marque’s all-electric 2022 C40 Recharge SUV, which was unveiled in March 2021 as the successor to the XC40 Recharge, handled both city streets and country roads with ease during Robb Report’s recent test drive. Starting at $58,750, the zero-emissions fastback is due to roll out later this year.

Volvo hopes to phase out all diesel-, gas- and hybrid-power cars completely by the end of the decade and will only sell fully electric vehicles after this time.

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is due to roll out later this year.

Photo: Courtesy of the Volvo Group.

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” the automaker’s chief technology officer Henrik Green previously said in a statement. “We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker and the transition should happen by 2030.”

The marque also told sellers at last week’s meeting that it will start assembling more cars at the US factory in Ridgeville.

One thing’s for certain, Volvo’s future will be nothing short of electrifying.

