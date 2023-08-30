Vomit in 'man cave' among evidence John Goodman says should vindicate him of DUI manslaughter

WEST PALM BEACH — A multimillionaire twice convicted of DUI manslaughter for the death of a University of Central Florida graduate is trying to clear his name again — this time, by skewering the attorneys who fought to spare him from prison the last time.

In the latest of several attempts to throw out his 16-year prison sentence, former Wellington polo club founder John Goodman accused his former lawyers of failing to introduce testimony and evidence he believes could have vindicated him. Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen, who oversaw the first of a two-part evidentiary hearing Wednesday, must decide whether he's right.

Assistant State Attorney Leigh Miller tried to preempt Goodman's arguments in an opening statement to the judge, warning him not to be distracted by one attorney criticizing another.

"The reason why he lost this trial was not because of a failure to call a toxicologist," she said. "He lost this trial because nobody believed his story."

Jurors convicted Goodman of DUI manslaughter in 2012 and again 2014 after the first conviction was overturned due to juror misconduct. Goodman's newest attorneys, Michael Ufferman and Don Pumphrey Jr., filed a motion for post-conviction relief in 2020, pointing to new evidence they say substantiates Goodman's version of events of the 2010 crash that killed 23-year-old Scott Wilson as he drove to his mother's home.

Investigators said Goodman ran a stop sign and crashed his Bentley into Wilson's Hyundai near 120th Avenue South and Lake Worth Road in Wellington at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2010. Experts at both of Goodman’s trials testified that Wilson could have survived the crash, but the collision pushed his overturned car into a nearby canal, where he drowned.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen listens to oral arguments during a hearing at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach on, Fla., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. John Goodman was convicted in 2014 of DUI manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide in the February 2010 death of Scott Wilson. Goodman is seeking a new trial.

Goodman, heir to a Texas heating and air-conditioning fortune, fled from the scene and did not call authorities for help. Blood tests several hours after the crash placed Goodman’s alcohol content at 0.177, more than twice the legal limit.

Ufferman and Pumphrey say jurors would have acquitted Goodman had his legal team called certain witnesses — a toxicologist and a crash-reconstruction expert — to testify. They also blamed the team for not posing more questions to Kris Kampsen, owner of the “man cave” Goodman said he wandered to after leaving the crash site.

This bar is where Goodman says he drank an unspecified amount of alcohol to nurse his injuries from the crash. His attorneys said Kampsen discovered a pool of vomit on the premises the day after the crash — potentially corroborating Goodman's version of events. Prosecutors have long said the "man cave" story is a made-up explanation for why his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Goodman testified Wednesday that he had put his faith in the team of defense attorneys he hired to represent him during his second trial: Scott Richardson, Douglas Duncan, Tama Kudman and Elizabeth Parker.

“Did you trust what your attorneys told you, and did you go along with everything they told you?” Pumphrey asked.“Yes," Goodman said.

The hearing focused largely on the team's decision not to hire a toxicology expert. Parker, who testified after Goodman, said the omission of a toxicology expert was a strategic one. She will resume her testimony Thursday.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Wellington polo club founder blames his attorneys for DUI manslaughter conviction