Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s accession path, financial support and to address parliament

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv early on Nov. 4 to discuss “Ukraine's accession path to the EU, financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy, and how to continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression.”

“Good to be back in Kyiv for my 6th war time visit,” an X (Twitter) post from her official account said, with a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally meeting her at the railway station.

Von der Leyen is also expected to address the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

The European Commission president is to provide the 'final assessments' of Ukraine’s progress towards starting EU membership talks, Ukraine’s Deputy PM for Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Nov. 2.

The Commission’s official report on Kyiv’s progress with key EU-mandated governance reforms will be published on Nov. 8.

The EU assessment will detail how far Ukraine has come in meeting economic, legal, and other criteria to pave the way for the start of accession negotiations in December.

RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported earlier that Von der Leyen might visit Ukraine in early November.

He suggested that the timing of her visit – coinciding with the report’s release – hints at “good news” for Ukraine.

