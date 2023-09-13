Von der Leyen defends track record ahead of EU elections

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday defended her track record as European Commission chief, saying she had promoted - and would continue to stand for - a fair transition to green energy, a strong geopolitical union and fair competition with the world.

In her annual state of the union speech, during which she announced that the European Commission was launching an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, von der Leyen billed herself as a champion of European business.

Von der Leyen, who is widely expected to seek a second term at the head of the EU executive next year, stressed throughout her speech that Europe was, with her at the helm of the executive Commission, "responding to the call of history."

"Europe will do whatever it takes to keep its competitive edge," she told EU lawmakers, saying she would defend European business against any unfair competition.

"So I can announce today that the Commission is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles coming from China. Europe is open to competition. Not for a race to the bottom," she said.

She also said she would appoint an envoy to help small and medium-sized enterprises handle red tape to make it easier to do business.

In her last state of the union speech before European Parliament elections next June, von der Leyen said she and her team had delivered over 90% of the proposals presented when she became Commission chief in 2019.

"When I stood in front of you in 2019 with my programme for a green, digital and geopolitical Europe, I know that some had doubts," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in her last state of the union speech before European Parliament elections next June.

"But look at where Europe is today. We have seen the birth of a geopolitical Union – supporting Ukraine, standing up to Russia's aggression, responding to an assertive China and investing in partnerships."

"We now have a European Green Deal as the centrepiece of our economy and unmatched in ambition."

Von der Leyen also said the European Commission would put forward a package of measures to support Europe's wind industry as renewable energy companies struggle with challenges including inflation.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Marine Strauss, Foo Yun Chee, Ingrid Melander, Gabriel Baczynska, Andrew Gray, Julia Payne, Philip Blenkinsop; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Nick Macfie)