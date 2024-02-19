Von der Leyen launches re-election bid, citing 'passion for Europe'

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, reacts during a press conference at the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Federal Executive Committee meeting. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has publicly announced her campaign for a second term on Monday, saying that her passion for the European Union has grown over her time in office.

"In these five years, not only has my passion for Europe grown, but of course also my experience of how much this Europe can achieve for its people," the German politician said on Monday in Berlin.

She spoke shortly after the executive committee of her centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Germany unanimously backed her bid for another term in Brussels.

Von der Leyen recalled that she had intuitively said yes five years ago when the suggestion arose that she take the position leading the European Commission.

Five years later, however, she was making "a very conscious and well-considered decision" to campaign for the position.

"I would like to run for a second term," she said.

Von der Leyen cited the fight against the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the promotion of investment in a clean and digital industry as one of the successes of her first term in office.

"We have geared Europe towards the future and the tasks of the future," she said.