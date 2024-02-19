Von der Leyen to seek second term as European Commission president

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, attends the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Federal Executive Committee meeting. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seeking a second term, she told members of her conservative party in Germany, sources tell dpa.

She became the first women to lead the European Union's executive when she was elected to the post in 2019, a job which places her in charge of about 32,000 EU employees as well as much of the bloc's political agenda.

Von der Leyen, 65, told German colleagues from her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party on Monday that she was looking forward to the joint campaign ahead of elections for the European Parliament in June.

A public announcement was expected later Monday.

As European Commission president, she frequently represents the bloc at almost all major international summits such as the G7 and G20. The US magazine "Forbes" recently named von der Leyen the "most powerful woman in the world."

Before becoming European Commission president, von der Leyen held a series of ministerial posts under former German chancellor Angela Merkel, including family, labour and defence.

In Brussels, she is a member of the affiliated centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

Von der Leyen was born and raised in Brussels.