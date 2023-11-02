Von der Leyen to visit Ukraine for 'final assessment' of reform progress, Kyiv says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Ukraine by Nov. 8 to provide the 'final assessments' of the country’s progress towards EU membership talks, Ukraine’s Deputy PM for Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Nov. 2.

Stefanishyna added that the commission’s official report on Kyiv’s progress with EU-mandated key governance reforms will also be published on Nov. 8.

"We look forward to the European Commission's president's visit to engage in talks with [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy about the final assessments that will be presented for consideration to the European Commission for the report," she said.

Stefanishyna is convinced that Ukraine's progress will "definitely" be viewed positively by Brussels.

RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak earlier reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen might arrive in Ukraine in early November.

He suggested that the timing of her visit—coinciding with the report’s release—hints at “good news” for Ukraine.

On Oct. 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had "practically" implemented all seven European Commission’s recommendations and expects EU accession talks to begin by the end of the year.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine