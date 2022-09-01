Von Ehlinger gets 20 years

Sep. 1—BOISE — Former Lewiston state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, four months after a jury found him guilty of raping a 19-year-old House intern following a dinner date last year.

The sentence imposed by Ada County District Court JudgeMichael Reardon included a minimum term of eight years, plus an indeterminant term of 12 years, a $5,000 civil penalty, $2,015 in restitution and court costs.

The victim in the case, identified only by the initials JV, was in the courtroom for the sentencing. She did not testify in person, but did provide a recorded statement describing how the events on the night in question affected her.

"I've never felt so ashamed, belittled, powerless and dehumanized," she said. "I can't help but have a sudden panic flood over my body when I hear his name ... I'm here scared, I'm here frightened. I'm so petrified, but I will not be intimidated into complacent silence so yet another rapist can slip through the justice system."

JV concluded her statement by saying she hopes von Ehlinger "rots to pieces behind those cold metal bars."

Von Ehlinger, 39, acknowledged that he and JV went back to his apartment and had sex following a dinner date on March 9, 2021. However, he said the interaction was consensual.

He continued to claim he was innocent during Wednesday's hearing.

"Before the trial, I went on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land," he told the court. "I was baptized in the River Jordan. Before I was baptized, I had to confess my sins. I confessed a lot of sins, but rape was not one of them. It would be a sin to confess to something I did not do."

That stance worked against him, both with Reardon and with Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Farley.

"You have a pattern of explaining, excusing, deflecting and blaming others for the circumstances you find yourself in," Reardon said. "As I listened to you today, I wrote down two words: victim and hero. You see yourself as a victim, and you see yourself as a hero. Frankly, I don't see you as either one. You created your own circumstances."

Story continues

Farley recommended a 40-year prison term, saying von Ehlinger's lack of remorse or empathy for the victim indicate he isn't a good candidate for rehabilitation or treatment.

"If you can't acknowledge wrongdoing or accept responsibilities for your actions, you can't be rehabilitated," she said. "The defendant doesn't believe he did anything wrong. The sentence needs to demonstrate that no means no."

Defense attorney Jon Cox objected to the picture Farley painted, saying von Ehlinger "isn't some monster who waits behind the bushes for young girls to walk by so he can rape them."

"He doesn't prey on unsuspecting, innocent young girls," Cox said. "JV was 19 and a mother. She wasn't someone who just walked off the school yard."

Cox agreed the court has to respect the verdict of the jury. However, he also urged Reardon to take into consideration all that von Ehlinger has done with his life — including his service in the U.S. military and in the Legislature.

"Aaron has lived a good life," Cox said. "I would think the court would consider that and not take what amounts to a three-hour snippet out of that 38-year life and decide society needs to be protected from him. He is not a danger to society."

Cox recommended a sentence of 10 years, with three years fixed. He also argued in favor of a retained jurisdiction rider, which would give von Ehlinger access to whatever treatment programs the court recommends.

Reardon rejected that option, though, saying it's not a "practical suggestion" given von Ehlinger's lack of remorse.

"You aren't ready to engage in treatment," he said.

Von Ehlinger was initially appointed to the Legislature following the death of Rep. Thyra Stevenson. He was then elected in the 2020 general election. He resigned in April 2021, after the House Ethics Committee recommended that he be censured and suspended without pay for conduct unbecoming an Idaho representative.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.