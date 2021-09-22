Von Ehlinger has not yet been arrested

Sep. 22—It's been almost two weeks since Aaron von Ehlinger was charged with rape, but the former Lewiston state representative still hasn't been arrested or turned himself in.

That's about the only thing that's clear at this point.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office isn't talking.

It charged von Ehlinger with rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object on Sept. 10, following a nearly four-month investigation by the Boise Police Department and another two months of review by prosecutors.

However, the office declined to comment on whether it's actively looking for von Ehlinger. And it gave no comment on whether it has had any conversations with von Ehlinger or his lawyer since the arrest warrant was issued.

No comment on the arrest warrant, which apparently allows von Ehlinger to be freed after his arrest, so long as he posts bond.

No comment on whether the arrest warrant even asks for von Ehlinger to be held until Boise police can come pick him up, if he happens to be arrested in another jurisdiction.

Von Ehlinger isn't commenting, either. He hasn't responded to phone and text messages regarding his intentions.

Von Ehlinger has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case. After a 19-year-old House intern accused him of raping her after a dinner date in March, he acknowledged having sex with her, but said it was consensual.

After the House Ethics Committee decided to proceed with a formal ethics complaint for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House, von Ehlinger issued a statement assuring his constituents in Nez Perce and Lewis counties "that I have not broken any laws or legislative rules, nor have I violated the concepts of appropriate social conduct."

After the committee unanimously recommended that he be censured and suspended without pay for two years, von Ehlinger resigned from office, but continued to deny the allegations.

"I maintain my innocence of any wrong-doing of which I have been accused in this matter, let alone any violation of any law, rule or policy of the state of Idaho or of this body," he wrote in his resignation letter.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office — which isn't the primary law enforcement office involved in the case — did comment, saying that as of Tuesday afternoon, von Ehlinger hadn't turned himself in.

"I know he's not here, and it doesn't appear that he's turned himself in anywhere," Public Information Officer Patrick Orr said. "Our advice to anyone with an outstanding warrant is to turn themselves in."

