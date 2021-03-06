Von Miller will not be charged in criminal investigation by Parker Police Department

George Stoia, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
·2 min read
Mar. 5—The Douglas County District Attorney has decided not to file charges against Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller after a criminal investigation was completed by the Parker Police Department.

The DA's office has released the following statement:

"The Parker Police Department submitted a criminal case against Vonnie B'VSean Miller to this office. After reviewing all materials, the District Attorney's Office of 18th Judicial District has determined that no charges will be filed in this case.

"The American Bar Association Criminal Justice Standards for the Prosecution Function Standard 3-4.3 outlines the Minimum Requirements for Filing and Maintaining Criminal Charges. This standard notes:

"'A prosecutor should seek or file criminal charges only if the prosecutor reasonably believes that the charges are supported by probable cause, that admissible evidence will be sufficient to support conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, and that the decision to charge is in the interests of justice.' Standard 3-4.3(a).

"Based on our review of information that is currently available, we cannot meet that standard and must decline to file charges in this case. It would be inappropriate to comment about details of an investigation in which there was never a citation, arrest or filing. The complainant, suspect and witnesses have a legitimate privacy interest and we will respect that."

Parker Police confirmed Jan. 15 it was investigating Miller for unspecified criminal behavior and finished its investigation Feb. 23, handing over the investigation to the DA's office for review. The DA has decided there will be no case against Miller. The details of the investigation are still unclear.

Miller, 31, is entering the final year of his contract with the Broncos, which will soon have to make a decision on his $18 million club option that could make him a free agent this offseason if it's not picked up, or if a restructured deal is not made.

Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday during a virtual news conference the result of the DA's decision, whatever it may be, could play a factor in Miller's future in Denver.

"In regard to the legal process, we're going to let the legal process play out," Paton said. "It's a serious situation, but we want to let it play out before we comment on it."

Now with a conclusion from the investigation, Miller's future in Denver can be settled.

"We want to bring Von back," Paton said Thursday, "and we're still working through that."

