Von Miller set to make season debut after Bills activate him from PUP list for game against Jaguars

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) speaks with Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) during a practice session in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Buffalo Bills edge-rusher Von Miller is set to play against Jacksonville on Sunday in what would be his first game since tearing a ligament in his right knee 10 months ago.

The Bills (3-1) activated the NFL's all-time active sacks leader from the reserve-physically unable to perform list on Saturday, a day after arriving in London for their “home” game against the Jaguars (2-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And it comes after Miller on Friday called it a “safe bet” that he would play following three straight days of practicing on a limited bases.

The 34-year-old has been sidelined since being hurt a 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24. He was cleared for practice in late August, but the Bills elected to provide him more time to recover by placing him on PUP to start the season, guaranteeing he would miss the first four weeks.

Miller is expected to be eased in and limited to playing in obvious pass-rushing situations. His activation coincides with Buffalo already ruling out starting defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot), and after adding backup defensive end Shaq Lawson to the injury report on Saturday due to a toe injury.

Buffalo opened a roster spot for Miller by placing starting cornerback Tre’Davious White on injured reserve. The seventh-year player will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon against Miami last weekend. The Bills also elevated cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers from their practice squad, making both eligible to play on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl