    Vonage: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) _ Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Holmdel, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

    The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

    The provider of phone services through cloud-connected devices posted revenue of $310.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.7 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Vonage said it expects revenue in the range of $307 million to $309 million.

    The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion.

    Vonage shares have increased 72% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 9% in the last 12 months.

