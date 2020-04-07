Vonage Receives 2020 Product of the Year Award for Vonage Meetings Video Collaboration Solution

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has awarded Vonage Meetings a 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Vonage Meetings is the latest in a series of innovations to Vonage Business Communications (VBC), enhancing the Company's unified communications offering. Included for all VBC users, Vonage Meetings is giving businesses the ability to activate conversations everywhere and stay connected, especially during the current health crisis when face-to-face communications are no longer a safe option. Fully integrated into VBC, Vonage Meetings leverages the Vonage API Platform to enable collaboration via voice, SMS, social, team messaging, email - and now video - all within one single interface for a simple, safe and real-time user experience.

"We are honored that our solution has been recognized as one of the best of the year," says Ron Maayan, VP Product for Vonage. "We are committed to continuing to innovate and connect everyone via the channels that work best for them, helping them to create great employee and customer experiences.

"During times like these, when these connections mean more than ever, the ability to interact via real-time video is making all the difference."

With Meetings, Vonage is providing businesses the tools to have conversations in the places where they're the most productive, empowering employees to directly connect with each other and with customers, across all channels. Not only does Vonage Meetings empower businesses to increase productivity and collaboration among employees, when employees are forced to work separately or remotely, these video capabilities facilitate cross-company meetings via video conference one-on-one or across multiple locations anywhere in the world.

To address the current pressing need for a virtual work environment, Vonage's new Business Continuity Offer enables teams to work from anywhere using the Vonage mobile or desktop application, minimizing business disruption and giving teams immediate access to the full suite of VBC capabilities.

Built using Vonage's Video API, Vonage Meetings conference solution includes:

Fully integrated to make life easy - One click to arrange groups from Google Calendar, VBC, or start an instant meeting from a VBC contact list.

Ability to enable a guest option to join a video call via a browser without the need to download any software.

Intuitive VBC user interface, with built in chat, screen sharing and the ability to record meetings, for a completely native experience.

VBC enables collaboration across all channels - voice, SMS, social, team messaging, email, and now video - within a single interface on one stack.

Meetings history, allowing visibility into all past meetings including call log, chat, links shared, and attendees.

Carrier grade quality with complete platform integration.

"I am honored to recognize Vonage with a 2020 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Vonage has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Vonage."

