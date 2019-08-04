Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA): What Does The Future Look Like?

As Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) released its earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are substantially optimistic, with a bottom line expansion of more than 100% in the upcoming year, compared with the historical 5-year average growth rate of 34%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €2.3b, we should see this rise to €4.6b in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Vonovia in the longer term?

The 10 analysts covering VNA view its longer term outlook with a negative sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

XTRA:VNA Past and Future Earnings, August 4th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €2.3b and the final forecast of €4.1b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for VNA’s earnings is -4.5%. EPS reaches €3.18 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €4.48 EPS today. Fall in earnings appears to be a result of cost outpacing top line growth of 0.7% over the next few years. But by the end of 2022, analysts are expecting slower cost growth, resulting in a margin expansion, from the recent 56% to 176%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Vonovia, I've compiled three key factors you should look at:

