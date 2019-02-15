Vontobel Holding AG (VTX:VONN): Are Analysts Bullish?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Vontobel Holding AG’s (VTX:VONN) released its most recent earnings update in December 2018, which showed that the business benefited from a small tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 9.0%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts perceive Vontobel Holding’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for this coming year seems optimistic, with earnings expanding by a robust 21%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 41% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CHF357m by 2022.

Although it is useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful determining the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The benefit of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Vontobel Holding’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 14%. This means, we can expect Vontobel Holding will grow its earnings by 14% every year for the next couple of years.

For Vontobel Holding, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

