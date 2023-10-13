Vonville guilty of third-degree murder in Hernandez stabbing

A Monroe County jury has found Philip Vonville guilty of third-degree murder in his third trial for the 2009 fatal stabbing of Christopher Hernandez.

On Friday, the fourth day of the retrial, the jury deliberated for around an hour before returning to the courtroom and delivering the verdict.

In 2010, Vonville was initially found guilty of third-degree murder, but was acquitted on first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

In 2019, he was granted a new trial because the 2010 judge, former President Judge Ronald E. Vican, violated Vonville’s Fifth Amendment right to remain silent by giving this jury instruction: “You may infer any inference of guilt from the fact that he did not testify in his own defense.”

His 2020 retrial ended in a mistrial after one of the jurors looked up information regarding the case.

Judge Jonathan Mark has set a sentencing date of Jan. 8.

