When you’re planning the perfect vacation, you don’t want to spend your time or money on a tourist trap that disappoints. To help you avoid a case of destination letdown, USA TODAY Blueprint turned to the treasure trove of data found in online reviews that can help savvy travelers make the most of their vacation planning.

In July 2023, USA TODAY Blueprint analyzed 23.2 million Google reviews of the 500 most popular tourist attractions in the world, spanning 65 countries in six continents.

For each attraction, they asked a simple question: How frequently do the reviews mention the terms “tourist trap,” “overrated” or “expensive”?

Among the findings: Voodoo Doughnut in Portland ranks No. 15 on Blueprint's list of the Top 100 Tourist Traps Worldwide. And by one measure, it has no equal. Voodoo Doughnut came in at No. 1 on the list most overrated tourist attractions in the world, according to Blueprint.

But Voodoo isn't the only Oregon site on the list. Multnomah Falls, the noted attraction in the Columbia River Gorge, ranks No. 70 on Blueprint's list of the world's Top 100 Tourist Traps.

The survey also found:

The Four Corners Monument (in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah) is the No. 1 tourist trap in the world, according to our analysis.

The Blue Lagoon in Iceland and Penang Hill in Malaysia are the top tourist traps in Europe and Asia.

The Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia had 397,905 reviews on Google, as of our analysis, and not a single one mentioned “tourist trap.”

The California Academy of Sciences, Elvis Presley’s Graceland and the South Carolina Aquarium are the most overpriced attractions in the United States.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Voodoo Doughnut lands on list of top 100 tourist traps