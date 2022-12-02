Voorhees attorney also licensed in PA pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charges

PHILADELPHIA – Conrad Benedetto, an attorney licensed to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, had admitted guilt to multiple charges of tax fraud.

Benedetto, 66, allegedly evaded personal and business taxes owed to the IRS for several years in connection with his Philadelphia law practice, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

As a lawyer, Benedetto “had a duty to conduct himself with professionalism and integrity,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement Wednesday.

“Instead, he chose the greedy path,” she said of Benedetto.

The attorney, licensed to practice law in New Jersey since 1983, also has an office in Voorhees.

An attorney for Benedetto could not be reached for immediate comment.

An October 2021 indictment alleged Benedetto concealed gross receipts totaling some $1 million in tax years 2013 through 2015.

That resulted in a tax loss to the IRS of about $404,000, the indictment claimed.

He also allegedly withheld tax payments from his employees’ paychecks, but failed to pay that money to the IRS over a nine-month period in 2017.

That caused a loss to the IRS of about $57,000, the indictment alleged.

Benedetto also failed to file personal tax returns for 2016 through 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Benedetto pleaded guilty Monday to failing to file a tax return and failing to collect or pay employment tax, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023, in Philadelphia federal court.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Voorhees attorney pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charges