Voorhees doctor gets prison term for mail fraud

CAMDEN - A South Jersey doctor has received a prison term for defrauding a former employer's medical practice.

Walter Sytnik, 35, of Voorhees diverted more than $500,000 from a Camden County medical practice. the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey said in a statement Monday.

It claims Sytnik launched the scheme in May 2013, when he was employed as a bookkeeper at the practice. Sytnik left the practice to attend medical school in Florida in 2105, but continued to divert money until April 2018, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Sytnik opened credit card accounts "at the same banks as used by the doctor at the medical practice," then forged the doctor's signature on stolen checks to pay the credit card bills by mail, the statement added.

"When Sytnik ran out of checks, he reordered new ones so that he could continue the fraud," it said.

The medical practice that employed Sytnik was not identified.

Sytnik pleaded guilty to mail fraud in September 2021.

U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez on Monday sentenced Sytnik to a two-year term in federal prison. He also ordered the doctor to pay restitution of $416,000.

