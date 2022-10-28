Voorhees man convicted of role in $1M 'upfront fee' fraud

NEWARK – A federal jury here has convicted a Voorhees resident and two other men for allegedly duping victims of a $1 million “upfront fee” scheme.

The Camden County man, 60-year-old Harold Mignott, was found guilty after a five-week trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

Also convicted Oct. 21 were Jerrid Douglas, 49, of Freehold and Roy Johannes Gillar, 50, of Las Vegas.

The men, along with a fourth conspirator, fraudulently induced the two owners of a victim company to enter a joint venture agreement with a New Jersey-based shell company, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

From March through June 2016, the defendants falsely claimed they could acquire a financing instrument, called a standing letter of credit, that was sought by the victim firm, the statement said.

The victims were charged a $1 million fee to obtain the letter of credit from an international bank, which would finance the joint venture's purchase of gold in Africa for sale to refineries in Dubai. The defendants showed the victims "a phony letter from a major international bank saying it was ready, willing and able" to provide the letter of credit, the statement continued.

“However, after the victim company owners transmitted $800,000 of the $1 million to the defendants, the defendants failed to provide anything of value,” it said.

The men instead used the victims’ money for personal spending, including luxury cars and watches, housing expenses “and large cash withdrawals,” says a 2018 indictment.

It also notes the defendants falsely claimed they’d pay the victims’ remaining fee of $200,000 “to show good faith.”The 25-page indictment also alleges a scheme involving Mignott that duped an Iowa farmer into paying a $90,000 upfront fee of $90,000.

The farmer expected to finance a new process of drug-free pork production with income of about $250,000 per month from oil trades arranged by Mignott, the indictment says.

The farmer later demanded the return of his cash, but it was not refunded, the indictment says.An attorney for Mignott could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

All three men were found guilty in Newark federal court of wire fraud conspiracy and four counts of wire fraud.Gillar and Douglas were also each convicted of one count of transacting in criminal proceeds.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Voorhees man convicted of role $1M 'upfront fee' wire fraud