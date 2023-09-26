Voorhees man gets prison term for child-porn crime

CAMDEN - A Voorhees man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for a child-pornography offense.

Bruce Makley, 68, was arrested when investigators raided his home in August 2020, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

According to a criminal complaint, almost 12,000 images of child pornography were found on a computer and digital storage devices in the home. Victims shown in the images ranged from infancy to about 12 years old.

Some of the images depicted sadistic or masochistic conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler imposed the 80-month sentence in Camden federal court on Sept. 20.

Makley previously pled guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

