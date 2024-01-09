Vop Osili re-elected president of Indianapolis City-County Council

All 25 members of the Indianapolis City-County Council convened on Monday for the first time in 2024 and unanimously re-elected Democrat councilman Vop Osili for a sixth term as council president.

The unanimous, yet uneventful, vote from the majority Democratic council took place shortly after 7 p.m. in the council chambers. Osili, who represents District 12 which encompasses parts of downtown and the near westside, was the only councilor nominated for the top position.

City-County Council President Vop Osili speaks during the Democratic watch party Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Kountry Kitchen's 910 North Event Center in Indianapolis.

Similarly, the council unanimously elected Ali Brown, a Democrat representing District 10 which includes Lawrence and Fort Harrison State Park, to serve as vice president.

Brown thanked the council for supporting her.

Indianapolis City-County Councillor Ali Brown (District 10) speaks at a press conference to announce the launch of Indy Autism Project at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

In addition to the president and vice president positions, the council also elected Yulonda Winfield as clerk. Democrat Maggie Lewis and Republic Brian Mowery will continue to serve as majority and minority leaders, respectively.

The meeting took place one week after the new council and third-term Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett were sworn in on inauguration day.

