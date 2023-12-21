Vos expects new maps, but impeachment is unlikely

MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has little doubt the Legislature will have new electoral maps next year — but he's not worried about maintaining a Republican majority.

"We already know what’s going to happen. She prejudged the case," the Rochester Republican told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, referring to the state Supreme Court's newest member, Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

Still, Vos said, chances are slim that lawmakers would move forward with impeachment proceedings against Protasiewicz — a possibility raised shortly after she was sworn in following a campaign during which she referred to the state's voting districts as "rigged." Protasiewicz, who was elected in April with an 11-point margin, rejected calls from Republicans to recuse herself from the case.

"I think the likelihood of us doing anything is 1%," Vos said. "I didn't instigate any of those things. People said, 'Is (impeachment) off the table?' Well, no, it's not off the table, because that's a power that we have that I'm never going to say is off the table. … But you know, the Democrats just chose to fundraise off of it. And that's what they do. They lie about people's records, try to raise money and confuse their supporters to somehow believe that the lie is the truth."

Vos shared in September that he was consulting with former state Supreme Court justices on the criteria for impeachment. Under Wisconsin law, a "civil officer" can be impeached for corrupt conduct in office or for committing a crime.

The state's high court, with a newly constituted liberal majority, heard arguments in a challenge to the state's electoral maps late last month. A ruling could come any day.

Attorneys for the voters who filed the challenge are asking justices to declare the state's legislative districts unconstitutional and order new maps drawn based on "traditional redistricting criteria" in addition to what's required under state law by mid-March 2024.

Such a ruling would put every member of the Legislature up for reelection next year.

The lawsuit, brought by 19 Wisconsin residents, argues that by adopting a set of maps vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in 2021, the state Supreme Court violated separation of powers rules. It also argues the maps violate the state's Constitution because some districts include pieces of land that are not connected, like Senate District 22 in the southeast area of the state and Senate Districts 16 and 26 in Madison.

Wisconsin's electoral maps are "unsalvageable" and "infected" with partisan bias, attorneys for Democratic voters and Evers argued in court filings.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission and state senators representing odd-numbered districts are named as respondents in the lawsuit. Additional parties, including Evers, have intervened.

The challenge relies on a legal remedy known as a writ of quo warranto, which can be used to challenge a lawmaker's right to hold office. If the lawsuit is successful, it will force the named senators to run in new districts in a special election in 2024 for a new two-year term despite being in the middle of a four-year term.

The suit does not challenge Assembly members or the rest of the Senate districts because those lawmakers are already up for reelection next year.

Attorneys for Republican senators named in the suit have called the challenge a "collateral attack" on a previous state Supreme Court ruling on the state's voting maps, asking "the Court’s new majority to transform itself into a super-legislature." They have urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit and "reject the invitation to exercise raw political power."

Political districts typically are redrawn once every 10 years, following the completion of the U.S. Census. The legislative districts must have equal populations, but the district boundaries can confer advantages on one political party over another.

The current maps tilt heavily in Republicans’ favor, with 63 of the 99 Assembly seats and 23 of the 33 Senate seats leaning toward the GOP, according to a 2021 analysis by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

But Vos, as he has for years, argued Democrats can't blame their legislative minority on the maps.

"They have convinced themselves the only reason they can't win elections is because of the maps," Vos said, noting that in 2018, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin carried 14 districts that were won by Republican Assembly candidates. "This idea that somehow the maps have guaranteed us a majority is a fallacy. It's the policies and the candidates they recruit."

Vos said members of the Republican caucus are prepared to see their districts change, and it's possible the new maps will bring in new candidates and prompt a few early retirements — "but you know, that's not in our hands."

"We've won in competitive seats for the past 30 years. It's why we've been in charge all but two years," Vos said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has said new maps for next year's elections must be in place by March 15, 2024.

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Robin Vos says state Supreme Court will overturn maps