Vote In The 2020 Future Tech Rocks Awards

It’s time to single out the best and brightest transportation technician students.

Nine finalists have been announced for the 2020 FutureTechs Rock Awards and now TechForce Foundation has opened up voting for the Grand Prize to the public. That’s right, you get to help choose which of these hardworking transportation technician students will be recognized for their outstanding contributions acting as role models both at school and in their communities. Voting will be open through 4pm PDT on April 10, 2020 so see the finalists and cast your vote now.

Judges who are experts in the industry selected the 9 finalists from the pool of eligible nominations. Just for being selected as a finalist, each will receive a Duralast tool set, AutoZone gift card, Ford Professionals tools, an online subscription to Haynes Manuals, and ASE study guides from Cengage Learning.

Only one of these finalists will be selected by the public as the Grand Prize Winner. That person will get all the finalist prizes, plus a $1,000 TechForce Scholarship and an iPad Air form Ford Motor Company.

Each of the finalists represents a distinct technical education discipline, meaning a broad representation of students has been included. The finalists come from automotive, aviation, collision repair, diesel off-road, diesel on-road, motorcycle & ATV, motorsports, restoration, plus welding & CNC. Each finalist has proven to be an exemplary student and promises to have a bright future in their respective field.

Your vote in the 2020 FutureTechs Rock Awards will help with the TechForce Foundation’s work to inspire and support future transportation technicians in America, as well as encourage more youth to pursue a career as a transportation technician. It is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization which works with donors and corporate sponsors.

To cast your vote for the 2020 FutureTechs Rock Awards click here right now. Remember, you only have until 4pm PDT on Friday, April 10 to select the winner from 9 finalists.

