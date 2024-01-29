Vote: The Augusta Chronicle's Student of the Week readers poll

It's time to vote for this week's Augusta-Area Student of the Week.

The scholars featured in this poll represent the best recent academic performers from throughout the Augusta area. The poll will remain open until 5 p.m. Thursday.

For nominations for future polls, please email studentoftheweek@augustachronicle.com. Augusta-area high-school pupils from Georgia and South Carolina schools are eligible.

Rafael Geraldo, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School

The senior is the school’s 2024 STAR Student and a National Merit semifinalist. As a sophomore he became the school’s youngest student to pass the Java computer-language certification exam. Richard Baker, his calculus teacher, credits the pupil’s “genuine curiosity about the world and the intellectual firepower to handle academia at a very high level."

Lillianna Miller-Loftin, Evans High School

The sophomore with a 4.0 GPA recently qualified to attend the National Beta Club Convention in Savannah this summer to compete for a state title. She is a member of the school’s gifted program and a student in the school’s graphic design portal. She also has participated in All-State Chorus and Honor Choir.

Patrice Neely, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

The junior, surpassing a 4.0 GPA, is a cellist who recently sat 10th chair in the Georgia Music Educators Association’s All-State Orchestra. She also was one of 100 pupils chosen from more thn 25,000 applicants to attend the Disney Dreamers Academy, a series of workshops expanding her career horizons and developing life skills.

London Smith, Midland Valley High School

The junior, who’s made the honor roll in each of her high-school semesters, is focusing her studies on biomedical science. She is the co-editor of the school’s literary magazine and is an active member of the school’s academic team, competing in the Aiken Fall Steeplechase academic competition last November.

Terrell Taylor, T.W. Josey High School

The three-year study-from-home scholar is at the top of his Richmond County eClass for the class of 2024. His nominator said: “Terrell submits high quality work where he exhibits advanced critical thinking skills. He enthusiastically and consistently participates in class and allows his work to be used as an example for others.”

Mariah White, Academy of Richmond County

The second-year cosmetology student recently won the first-place gold medal in the Job Skill Demonstration category of the SkillsUSA Region 5 Championship in a region spanning 37 Georgia counties. “She did an awesome job demonstrating while explaining finger waves and pin curls to a panel of judges,” her nominator said.

Jayla Williams, Lucy C. Laney High School

The senior is dually enrolled at Augusta University, and AP Academy student and a member of the school’s Pride of Augusta marching band. She won ninth place for Laney’s debate team in the individual category at the Atlanta Urban Debate League. “Jayla exhibits the characteristics of a model student,” her nominator said.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Pick your top pupil in the Chronicle's Student of the Week readers poll