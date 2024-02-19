Vote: The Augusta Chronicle's Student of the Week readers poll

It's time to vote for this week's Augusta-Area Student of the Week.

Ben Hill, Evans High School

The senior serves EHS' guidance department's peer facilitator, responsible for welcoming new students and getting acclimated to Evans High. He even performs odd jobs around the office. Aside from being a stellar student and an outstanding member of our swim team, "Ben goes over and beyond to make sure our new students feel safe and a part of the Knight Family," his nominator said. "He has proven to be an asset not only to our office, but to our school as a whole. He is humble, dedicated and an all-around awesome young man!"

Halle Janik, Alleluia Community School

The senior serves as president of her class and editor of the yearbook. Also, she maintains the highest grade-point average of her class for four years (4.0), making her valedictorian in May. She’s also a STAR student and has been on the honor roll her entire high school career, along with earning all of her sports accolades in volleyball and basketball.

Sydney MacDonald, Greenbrier High School

The senior, according to her nominator, "has been a standout student ever since she stepped foot into Greenbrier." She has been involved with multiple clubs, organizations and volunteer activities since her freshman year. Some of those include National Beta Club and National Honors Societies in a number of concentrations; Health Occupations Students of America; and the Wolfpack Ambassador Program, which helps transfer students adjust to Greenbrier.

Tiyana Parks, Laney High School

The senior "goes above and beyond to learn, as well as help others in any way needed," accoding to her nominator. "She is a great student leader. In addition, Tiyana is kind and respectful. She is always doing her best inside and outside of the classroom."

Allison Sidley, Greenbrier High School

The senior, whose grades average 99.961 out of 100, sits atop her projected graduating class of 421. A reigning Miss GHS, she is captain of the school's girls track and cross-country teams, and was voted by her peers "Most Likely to Win a Nobel Prize." Her academic clubs include, but are not limited to, Health Occupations Students of America; Science Olympiad; Math Team; National Honor Society; Beta Club; Science National Honor Society; and Spanish National Honor Society.

